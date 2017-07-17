Giants' Denard Span: Tallies three hits Sunday
Span went 3-for-4 with a double in Sunday's 7-1 loss to the Padres.
The Giants offensive struggles have been well documented this season -- as evidenced by Span's lack of a run scored Sunday despite setting the table with three hits -- but the veteran outfielder has been getting the job done on a personal level with a .337 batting average and eight multi-hit efforts over his last 20 contests. Span's name isn't being bandied around as trade talks heat up, but the sub-500 Giants are likely to listen to offers on all of their aging veterans, and a move to a more-potent offense would certainly boost the 33-year-old's fantasy value. As things stand now, he isn't helping fantasy owners outside of providing a solid batting average and a handful of runs.
