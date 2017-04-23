Giants' Denard Span: To miss time with shoulder sprain
X-rays on Span's sprained shoulder came back negative Sunday, NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic reports. He will be out at least a couple of days.
The initial report is that Span will be required to miss at least a couple of games, but it's worth noting that the center fielder sustained the exact same injury in 2012 and was forced to missed a couple of weeks of playing time. Now at 33 years of age, it's not unrealistic to expect Span to miss as much - if not more - time than he did during the 2012 season. The team is optimistic that he won't miss much time, so for now he'll be considered day-to-day.
