Giants' Denard Span: Two extra-base knocks out of leadoff spot
Span went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo homer and two runs against the Giants on Wednesday.
He'd been running cold recently, having posted an ugly .213/.260/.340 line over his past 11 games, so Span needed a strong performance like this one to turn the tide. The veteran outfielder hasn't been much of a fantasy asset this season, as his batting average (.286) has been his finest attribute; a four-time 20-steal man, Span looks like he'll be lucky to crack double digits in that category here in his age-33 campaign.
