Giants' Denard Span: Will miss time with shoulder sprain
X-rays on Span's sprained shoulder came back negative Sunday, NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic reports. He will be out at least a couple of days.
While Span is being treated as day-to-day, it's worth noting that the center fielder sustained the exact same injury in 2012 and was forced to missed a couple of weeks of playing time. Now at 33 years old, it's not unrealistic to expect Span to miss as much -- if not more -- time than he did during the 2012 season. Gorkys Hernandez is starting in center field Sunday and will likely handle most of the duties at the position for the duration of Span's absence.
More News
-
Giants' Denard Span: Won't play Sunday•
-
Giants' Denard Span: Diagnosed with mild shoulder sprain•
-
Giants' Denard Span: Pulled from Saturday's game•
-
Giants' Denard Span: Gets rest day Wednesday•
-
Giants' Denard Span: Slow start continues Tuesday•
-
Giants' Denard Span: Logs two hits atop order in win•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...