Giants' Denard Span: Will miss time with shoulder sprain

X-rays on Span's sprained shoulder came back negative Sunday, NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic reports. He will be out at least a couple of days.

While Span is being treated as day-to-day, it's worth noting that the center fielder sustained the exact same injury in 2012 and was forced to missed a couple of weeks of playing time. Now at 33 years old, it's not unrealistic to expect Span to miss as much -- if not more -- time than he did during the 2012 season. Gorkys Hernandez is starting in center field Sunday and will likely handle most of the duties at the position for the duration of Span's absence.