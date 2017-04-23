Giants' Denard Span: Won't play Sunday

Span (shoulder) won't be available for Sunday's game against the Rockies, Andrew Baggarly of Mercury News reports.

The initial belief is that Span's injury is fairly minor sprain and that he'll simply need a couple days of rest before he's recovered. However, he'll still undergo X-rays to ensure the ailment isn't something more serious. If all goes according to plan, Span could rejoin the Giants' lineup by the middle of next week for their series against the Dodgers.