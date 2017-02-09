Law is expected to fall in either a seventh or eighth inning role to start the season, CSN Bay Area reports.

After posting an impressive 2.13 ERA in 55 innings as a rookie, Law is ready to compete for the setup role behind new closer Mark Melancon. He will compete with Hunter Strickland, who also had a strong campaign in 2016 (3.10 ERA in 61 innings). The latter has the ability to hit triple digits on the radar gun, while the former has better secondary pitchers to compliment his mid-to-high 90s fastball. Whoever wins the job out of spring will be the best source of holds in San Francisco and should get first crack at closing games should anything happen to Melancon.