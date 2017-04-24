Stubbs had his contract purchased from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Stubbs was added to the Giants to take the roster spot of Chris Marrero, who was DFA's earlier Monday after hitting just .132 through 15 games (38 at-bats). He's batting eighth and playing center field for Monday's contest against the Dodgers, and he could see plenty of playing time in the near future given the Giants' injury-plagued outfield.