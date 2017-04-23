Giants' Drew Stubbs: Could get call to majors soon
With Denard Span (shoulder) in danger of landing on the disabled list, Stubbs would be the favorite to take his place on the roster, Alex Pavlovic of CSN Bay Area reports.
The 32-year-old is having a strong start to the season with Triple-A Sacramento, slashing .265/.375/.471 with two home runs and a steal in 40 plate appearances. Stubbs has always possessed a fantasy-friendly skill set, so he could enter the equation as a short-term option in deep leagues if he does get the call to the majors.
More News
-
Giants' Drew Stubbs: Finalizes deal with Giants•
-
Drew Stubbs: Elects for free agency•
-
Twins' Drew Stubbs: Won't make 25-man roster•
-
Twins' Drew Stubbs: Making case for reserve role•
-
Twins' Drew Stubbs: Inks minor league deal with Twins•
-
Orioles' Drew Stubbs: Has two hits in first start for Orioles on Wednesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...