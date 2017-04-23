With Denard Span (shoulder) in danger of landing on the disabled list, Stubbs would be the favorite to take his place on the roster, Alex Pavlovic of CSN Bay Area reports.

The 32-year-old is having a strong start to the season with Triple-A Sacramento, slashing .265/.375/.471 with two home runs and a steal in 40 plate appearances. Stubbs has always possessed a fantasy-friendly skill set, so he could enter the equation as a short-term option in deep leagues if he does get the call to the majors.