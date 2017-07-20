Giants' Eduardo Nunez: Appears as pinch hitter Wednesday
Nunez (hamstring) hit a pinch hit single Wednesday against the Indians.
After being held out of the starting lineup with a sore hamstring, Nunez entered the game in the seventh inning and knocked a base hit up the middle. While Nunez might still be limited for the next couple days, it doesn't appear as if the injury should be a serious source of concern.
More News
-
Giants' Eduardo Nunez: Still has some hamstring issues•
-
Giants' Eduardo Nunez: Gets day off Wednesday•
-
Giants' Eduardo Nunez: Plays role of hero Tuesday•
-
Giants' Eduardo Nunez: Reinstated from disabled list Friday•
-
Giants' Eduardo Nunez: Expected to return Friday•
-
Giants' Eduardo Nunez: Stays at DH in rehab return•
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....