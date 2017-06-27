Giants' Eduardo Nunez: Could be activated Friday
Nunez (hamstring) may be activated as soon as he is eligible on Friday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports Friday.
An MRI on Nunez's hamstring found no structural damage, but the Giants didn't want to go without the extra infielder on their roster as they waited for the inflammation to go down. Look for him to be back in the lineup as the Giants begin a series in Pittsburgh against the Pirates on Friday.
