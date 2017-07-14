Giants' Eduardo Nunez: Expected to return Friday

Nunez (hamstring) is expected to be activated off the disabled list Friday and stick as the Giants' regular third baseman, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

He's playing in what will likely be his final rehab tuneup Thursday before returning from the disabled list to start the second half of the season. Nunez will be reevaluated after Thursday's game, at which point the club will make a final decision on whether he's ready to come off the DL, according to John Shea of The San Francisco Chronicle. Once Nunez returns, he'll see most of his playing time at third base while Gorkys Hernandez and Kelby Tomlinson platoon out in left field.