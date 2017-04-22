Nunez went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Rockies.

The speedy infielder continues to hit early in the season, batting .300 and swiping six bases through 16 games. Even with Friday's two-run performance, he only has seven runs scored on the year. Considering his lack of power (.350 slugging percentage) and Denard Span's struggles (.204/.250/.286) atop the lineup, it is puzzling as to why manager Bruce Bochy refuses to place Nunez in the leadoff spot. The move seems inevitable at this point, and it would give the 29-year-old a slight boost in value if and when it does.