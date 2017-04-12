Giants' Eduardo Nunez: Gets day off Wednesday
Nunez is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Conor Gillaspie will get the start at third base as Nunez takes a seat for the first time all season. The 29-year-old is off to a hot start this season, going 14-for-36 (.389) with four runs and five stolen bases through nine games. He should be back in the lineup for Thursday's series opener against the Rockies.
