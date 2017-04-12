Nunez is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Conor Gillaspie will get the start at third base as Nunez takes a seat for the first time all season. The 29-year-old is off to a hot start this season, going 14-for-36 (.389) with four runs and five stolen bases through nine games. He should be back in the lineup for Thursday's series opener against the Rockies.

