Giants' Eduardo Nunez: Likely back Friday

Nunez (hamstring) is expected to return to the lineup Friday against the Padres, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Nunez is scheduled to appear in rehab games with High-A San Jose on Wednesday and Thursday. If all goes as planned, he'd be able to slot right back into the lineup without a corresponding move since Mac Williamson was optioned to Triple-A following Sunday's contest. Nunez would likely be in line to pick up time at third base and left field upon his return.