Giants' Eduardo Nunez: Not yet ready for activation

Nunez (hamstring) is not in line to be activated Tuesday against the Tigers, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

At one point, there were rumblings of a Nunez activation Friday, but four days later he remains off the roster. He was instead sent on a rehab assignment that Friday, where he went 1-for-3 with a double and a strikeout with Double-A Richmond. Nunez hasn't played in the minors since, so it's sensible that an activation is forthcoming. In the meantime, Jae-gyun Hwang has been getting steady reps at third base, with Tuesday's start representing his fourth in five games.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories