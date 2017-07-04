Giants' Eduardo Nunez: Not yet ready for activation
Nunez (hamstring) is not in line to be activated Tuesday against the Tigers, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
At one point, there were rumblings of a Nunez activation Friday, but four days later he remains off the roster. He was instead sent on a rehab assignment that Friday, where he went 1-for-3 with a double and a strikeout with Double-A Richmond. Nunez hasn't played in the minors since, so it's sensible that an activation is forthcoming. In the meantime, Jae-gyun Hwang has been getting steady reps at third base, with Tuesday's start representing his fourth in five games.
