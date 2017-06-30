Giants' Eduardo Nunez: Rehab assignment pending

Nunez (hamstring) could head out on a short rehab assignment with Double-A Richmond, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

With the Giants starting a series in Pittsburgh on Friday, it was expected that the infielder would be set to return from the disabled list prior to the game. Instead, Nunez will be making the short trek to Richmond for a couple days of rehab before making his way back to the big-league club. He is set to play with the Double-A team on Saturday and Sunday before rejoining San Francisco in Detroit.