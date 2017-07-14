Giants' Eduardo Nunez: Reinstated from disabled list Friday
Nunez (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day DL on Friday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Nunez has been out since June 20 with a nagging hamstring injury, but was able to spend a couple games with High-A San Jose shaking off the rust and preparing to rejoin the team post-All-Star break over the past couple days. Moving forward, Nunez should earn the majority of the time at the hot corner after having a solid start to the season with a slash line of .299/.323/.413 at the plate.
