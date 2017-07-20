Giants' Eduardo Nunez: Returns to action Thursday
Nunez (hamstring) is in Thursday's lineup against the Padres, batting second and playing third base, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Nunez had been held out Wednesday due to lingering hamstring soreness, but it seems like he's good to go back into the lineup after a night off (outside of a pinch hit appearance). He'll resume his normal role in the upper-third of the Giants' lineup, although it wouldn't be surprising to see him get semi-regular days off to ensure that his hamstring doesn't act up down the stretch.
More News
-
Giants' Eduardo Nunez: Appears as pinch hitter Wednesday•
-
Giants' Eduardo Nunez: Still has some hamstring issues•
-
Giants' Eduardo Nunez: Gets day off Wednesday•
-
Giants' Eduardo Nunez: Plays role of hero Tuesday•
-
Giants' Eduardo Nunez: Reinstated from disabled list Friday•
-
Giants' Eduardo Nunez: Expected to return Friday•
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...