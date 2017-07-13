Giants' Eduardo Nunez: Stays at DH in rehab return

Nunez was scratched from playing third base Wednesday for High-A San Jose, play-by-play broadcaster Joe Ritzo reported. Nunez instead served as designated hitter while going 1-for-3.

While it was good to see Nunez play a decent chunk of the game against Rancho Cucamonga before leaving for a pinch hitter, his timetable for a Friday return would feel more comfortable had he played the hot corner. That schedule may move back a bit, though unless a significant setback occurs, the versatile speedster should reclaim a spot in fantasy lineups in the coming days.