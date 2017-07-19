Giants' Eduardo Nunez: Still has some hamstring issues
Nunez is sitting out of Wednesday's lineup after feeling some hamstring tightness at the end of Tuesday night's contest, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Nunez has only been off the disabled list for five games, but it seems like the hamstring injury that plagued him before the All-Star break has reappeared. However, the Giants are confident that this is a very minor problem and that Nunez is available off the bench. Nonetheless, this is a situation worth monitoring, especially as trade rumors about the veteran infielder surface.
More News
-
Giants' Eduardo Nunez: Gets day off Wednesday•
-
Giants' Eduardo Nunez: Plays role of hero Tuesday•
-
Giants' Eduardo Nunez: Reinstated from disabled list Friday•
-
Giants' Eduardo Nunez: Expected to return Friday•
-
Giants' Eduardo Nunez: Stays at DH in rehab return•
-
Giants' Eduardo Nunez: Likely back Friday•
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...