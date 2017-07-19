Giants' Eduardo Nunez: Still has some hamstring issues

Nunez is sitting out of Wednesday's lineup after feeling some hamstring tightness at the end of Tuesday night's contest, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Nunez has only been off the disabled list for five games, but it seems like the hamstring injury that plagued him before the All-Star break has reappeared. However, the Giants are confident that this is a very minor problem and that Nunez is available off the bench. Nonetheless, this is a situation worth monitoring, especially as trade rumors about the veteran infielder surface.