Giants' Eduardo Nunez: To begin rehab assignment Wednesday
Nunez (hamstring) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment on Wednesday, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Nunez will likely only require a couple of rehab games before he's ready to rejoin the big-league club. If all goes well during his assignment, the third baseman could be activated from the disabled list shortly after the All-Star break.
