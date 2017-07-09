Giants' Eduardo Nunez: To begin rehab assignment Wednesday

Nunez (hamstring) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment on Wednesday, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Nunez will likely only require a couple of rehab games before he's ready to rejoin the big-league club. If all goes well during his assignment, the third baseman could be activated from the disabled list shortly after the All-Star break.

