Nunez may play left field in the coming days, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Giants outfield has been hit by a handful of injuries recently. Jarrett Parker is out with a broken clavicle and Denard Span had to leave Saturday's game with a shoulder injury. Span's departure forced the Giants to shuffle their lineup and resulted in Nunez being sent to right field. Although Span isn't expected to miss much time, Nunez may be used in left field before Span returns. While it's not his primary position, Nunez does have experience playing the outfield, as he occasionally spent time there during his tenure with the Yankees and Twins.