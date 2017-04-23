Giants' Eduardo Nunez: Viewed as option in left field
Nunez may play left field in the coming days, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The Giants outfield has been hit by a handful of injuries recently. Jarrett Parker is out with a broken clavicle and Denard Span had to leave Saturday's game with a shoulder injury. Span's departure forced the Giants to shuffle their lineup and resulted in Nunez being sent to right field. Although Span isn't expected to miss much time, Nunez may be used in left field before Span returns. While it's not his primary position, Nunez does have experience playing the outfield, as he occasionally spent time there during his tenure with the Yankees and Twins.
More News
-
Giants' Eduardo Nunez: Fills up stat sheet Friday•
-
Giants' Eduardo Nunez: Gets day off Wednesday•
-
Giants' Eduardo Nunez: Racking up hits, steals•
-
Giants' Eduardo Nunez: Swipes third bag of season•
-
Giants' Eduardo Nunez: Steals two bags, gets three hits Sunday•
-
Giants' Eduardo Nunez: Successful return to action•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...