Giants' Eduardo Nunez: Will move to outfield
Nunez started in left field and went 0-for-3 with a walk in Monday's win over the Dodgers.
With prospect Christian Arroyo getting the call to the majors Monday, manager Bruce Bochy said that Nunez would primarily play left field while filling in around the infield. The move makes sense, as the Giants didn't want to thrust their top offensive rookie into an unfamiliar place in the outfield, and Nunez has had experience playing there as recently as last season. He may or may not have already had outfield eligibility based on individual league settings, but he will almost certainly gain it, adding more flexibility for his fantasy owners.
