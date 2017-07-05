Giants' Eduardo Nunez: Won't return before ASG
Nunez (hamstring) will not be activated from the disabled list until after the All-Star break, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
At one point, Nunez was thought to be returning as soon as June 30, but now the Giants are apparently deciding to take the cautious approach with their third baseman. Until he's ready for activation, look for Jae-Gyun Hwang and Ryder Jones to see playing time at the hot corner.
More News
-
Giants' Eduardo Nunez: Not yet ready for activation•
-
Giants' Eduardo Nunez: Rehab assignment pending•
-
Giants' Eduardo Nunez: Could be activated Friday•
-
Giants' Eduardo Nunez: Lands on 10-day disabled list•
-
Giants' Eduardo Nunez: Held out Thursday•
-
Giants' Eduardo Nunez: MRI only shows inflammation•
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...