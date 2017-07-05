Giants' Eduardo Nunez: Won't return before ASG

Nunez (hamstring) will not be activated from the disabled list until after the All-Star break, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

At one point, Nunez was thought to be returning as soon as June 30, but now the Giants are apparently deciding to take the cautious approach with their third baseman. Until he's ready for activation, look for Jae-Gyun Hwang and Ryder Jones to see playing time at the hot corner.