Adrianza was designated for assignment Tuesday, Alex Pavlovic of CSN Bay Area reports.

San Francisco opted to designate Adrianza for assignment following the acquisition of Nick Hundley. Adrianza held his own in the majors during the 2016 campaign, but failed to stand out as he posted a mediocre .254/.299/.381 line over 63 at-bats (40 games). If he clears waivers, Adrianza will likely end up at Triple-A Sacramento.