Giants' George Kontos: Picks up fourth hold Wednesday
Kontos fired a scoreless inning while striking out one in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Rockies.
The 32-year-old has been one of the few bright spots in an underperforming Giants bullpen this season, carrying a 2.82 ERA through 36 appearances. With Mark Melancon (elbow) on the disabled list again, Kontos should see an increased number of high-leverage situations, putting him in the conversation in holds leagues.
