Beckham signed a minor league contract with the Giants on Wednesday, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.

Beckham will compete with Jae-Gyun Hwang and others for an infield spot on the 25-man roster. The 30-year-old played in only three games for San Fransisco last September after being acquired from the Braves. Never known for his hitting, Beckham batted just .217 with 30 RBI in 88 games last season and likely won't get many opportunities in a crowded Giants infield - even if he does make the squad.