It would be a surprise if Hernandez was not the Giants' fourth outfielder to start the season, Alex Pavlovic of CSN Bay Area reports.

This should come as no surprise considering the Giants let both Angel Pagan and Gregor Blanco walk this offseason. Hernandez fits the bill as a classic fourth outfielder due to his plus speed and defense. In 503 plate appearances with Triple-A Sacramento last season, he batted .302 with eight homers and 20 steals. The home runs were likely inflated by the hitter-friendly nature of the PCL ballparks, but speed and contact are translatable to the majors.