Hernandez will start in center field and lead off Wednesday against the Tigers, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

With Denard Span getting the day off, Hernandez will assume his spot in both the field and batting order. With six steals on the season, the journeyman outfielder will offer some speed atop the lineup, but a mediocre .313 on-base percentage makes it difficult for him to take advantage of it.