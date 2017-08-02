Giants' Hunter Pence: Adds to rout with three-run homer
Pence went 1-for-5 with a three-run homer in Tuesday's 10-4 win over Oakland.
That marks just his eighth home run in 86 games this year, as age (he's now 34) and injuries seem to have slowed Pence's bat at this point in his career. Two long balls in the last three games suggest that he may not quite be washed up yet, but fantasy owners expecting the Pence of old to emerge eventually will likely continue to be disappointed.
More News
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: Retreats to bench Monday•
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: Crushes seventh home run Saturday•
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: Collects three hits Friday•
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: Not in starting nine Wednesday•
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: Hits sixth homer Tuesday•
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: Becomes RBI machine Friday•
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...