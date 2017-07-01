Giants' Hunter Pence: Becomes RBI machine Friday

Pence went 3-for-4 with a season-high five RBI in Friday's 13-5 win over the Pirates.

The veteran outfielder didn't record an extra-base hit, but his placement behind the hot bats of Denard Span and Joe Panik resulted in a parade of RBI. A slow start coupled with injury woes derailed Pence's fantasy value, but he has quietly put together a useful month of at-bats (.310 with two home runs and 14 RBI). The 34-year-old's 33.0 percent hard-contact rate is above his career average, but an unusually low 8.9 HR/FB ratio is a sign that a power surge could be on the way for Pence. Don't write him off quite yet.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories