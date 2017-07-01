Giants' Hunter Pence: Becomes RBI machine Friday

Pence went 3-for-4 with a season-high five RBI in Friday's 13-5 win over the Pirates.

The veteran outfielder didn't record an extra-base hit, but his placement behind the hot bats of Denard Span and Joe Panik resulted in a parade of RBI. A slow start coupled with injury woes derailed Pence's fantasy value, but he has quietly put together a useful month of at-bats (.310 with two home runs and 14 RBI). The 34-year-old's 33.0 percent hard-contact rate is above his career average, but an unusually low 8.9 HR/FB ratio is a sign that a power surge could be on the way for Pence. Don't write him off quite yet.