Giants' Hunter Pence: Expects to return Sunday

Pence, who is out of Saturday's lineup, said his knee is fine and he plans to start Sunday's game against the Giants, the San Jose Mercury News' Andrew Baggarly reports.

He appeared to twist his knee in Friday's game, and his absence from Saturday's lineup set off some alarm bells, but Pence insists that he is fine and won't need to miss time because of the issue. He is available off the bench Saturday with Gorkys Hernandez getting the start in right field and hitting eighth.

