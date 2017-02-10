Giants' Hunter Pence: Forced to slow workouts

Pence was recently forced to slow his workouts after receiving treatment on his side, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Manager Bruce Bochy downplayed the side issue, saying he doesn't believe it's a big deal, but the team will check up on Pence when he gets to Arizona for spring training. Once considered a model of good health and durability -- he played in 162 games in both 2013 and 2014 -- Pence has been limited to 158 games combined over the past two seasons due to injuries.