Giants' Hunter Pence: Hits sixth homer Tuesday
Pence's lone hit in four plate appearances was a solo home run in a loss to Detroit on Tuesday.
The veteran appeared to be getting off to a slow start in July (0-for-8) after going a hot month of June (.310/.362/.425), but a homer is the best remedy for quashing a potential cold stretch. As previously mentioned, Pence is due for some positive correction in the power department, setting him up for a useful second half of the season as long as he stays away from the disabled list.
