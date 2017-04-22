Giants' Hunter Pence: Hurts knee but stays in game
Pence appeared to have twisted his knee while fielding a ball in Friday's loss to the Rockies, but he stayed in the game and finished with a 1-for-4 batting line.
Pence was going back to field a ball in the outfield and slipped on the slick grass at Coors Field, clearly favoring his knee when got back to his feet. It was a scary play for both the Giants -- who lost Madison Bumgarner to injury earlier in the day -- and his fantasy owners, considering the veteran outfielder's shaky injury history over the last two seasons. It appears that the 34-year-old old avoided any sort of serious injury, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him receive a precautionary day off Saturday.
