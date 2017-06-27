Giants' Hunter Pence: Keeps hot streak going Monday

Pence tallied three hits in five plate appearances Monday, scoring twice in a win over the Rockies.

The veteran has picked things up at the plate over his last 15 games, batting .375 (21-for-56) with six extra-base hits and seven RBI over that span. With the Giants falling well out of contention this season, it wouldn't be surprising to hear Pence's name mentioned around he trade deadline. A move to almost any contender would certainly be a boost to the 34-year-old's value considering how difficult it is to provide power in his current home ballpark.