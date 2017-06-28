Giants' Hunter Pence: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Pence is out of the lineup Wednesday, NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic reports.

With the Giants giving most of their regulars the day off following a 14-inning game against the Rockies on Tuesday, Pence will hit the bench in favor of Austin Slater in right field. Ryder Jones gets the nod in left while Pence is likely to be back in the lineup for Friday's series opener in Pittsburgh.

