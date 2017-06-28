Giants' Hunter Pence: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Pence is out of the lineup Wednesday, NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic reports.
With the Giants giving most of their regulars the day off following a 14-inning game against the Rockies on Tuesday, Pence will hit the bench in favor of Austin Slater in right field. Ryder Jones gets the nod in left while Pence is likely to be back in the lineup for Friday's series opener in Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: Keeps hot streak going Monday•
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: Smacks homer Wednesday•
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: Hits bench Sunday•
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: Collects three doubles Sunday•
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: Slumping since returning from DL•
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: Absent from Thursday lineup•
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...