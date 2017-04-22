Giants' Hunter Pence: Out Saturday with knee injury
Pence (knee) is out of Saturday's lineup against the Rockies, the San Francisco Chronicle's Henry Schulman reports.
He appeared to twist his knee while fielding a ball in Friday's game, and while he remained in the game, it was significant enough that he was not ready to get back in the action the next day. Chris Marrero and Gorkys Hernandez will occupy the outfield corners against right Antonio Senzatela. Pence should be considered day-to-day for now.
