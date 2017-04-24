Giants' Hunter Pence: Removed from game for precautionary reasons

Pence (knee) was removed from Sunday's game against the Rockies because the game had become a blowout, not because of a setback with his knee, Andrew Baggarly of The Mercury News reports.

Pence returned to the lineup Sunday after receiving a day off Saturday to rest his knee, so there was understandably a bit of concern when manager Bruce Bochy removed him from the game in the seventh inning. It turns out the Giants' skipper simply wanted to get his veteran out of what had become a blowout in an effort not to re-aggravate his knee. The 34-year-old has become injury-prone over the last two seasons after being the model health prior to 2015, but he appears to have avoided a serious injury for now.