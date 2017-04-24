Giants' Hunter Pence: Removed from game for precautionary reasons
Pence (knee) was removed from Sunday's game against the Rockies because the game had become a blowout, not because of a setback with his knee, Andrew Baggarly of The Mercury News reports.
Pence returned to the lineup Sunday after receiving a day off Saturday to rest his knee, so there was understandably a bit of concern when manager Bruce Bochy removed him from the game in the seventh inning. It turns out the Giants' skipper simply wanted to get his veteran out of what had become a blowout in an effort not to re-aggravate his knee. The 34-year-old has become injury-prone over the last two seasons after being the model health prior to 2015, but he appears to have avoided a serious injury for now.
More News
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: Returns to lineup Sunday•
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: Expects to return Sunday•
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: Out Saturday with knee injury•
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: Hurts knee but stays in game•
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: On base five times Tuesday•
-
Giants' Hunter Pence: Slugs first homer in Sunday's win•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...