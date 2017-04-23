Giants' Hunter Pence: Returns to lineup Sunday
Pence (knee) is playing right field and batting third during Sunday's game against the Rockies, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.
Pence sat out Saturday's game after tweaking his knee during Friday's contest. The Giants offense is off to a bit of a slow start, so Pence's quick return to the lineup is a welcomed sight.
