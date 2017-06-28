Giants' Hunter Strickland: Gets one out for first save
Strickland pitched 0.1 innings to get the save in Wednesday's win over Colorado.
Strickland, not Sam Dyson, was called upon to get the final out and retired the only batter he faced to earn his first save of the season. There seems to be conflicting info on who the closer will be in Mark Melancon's (elbow) absence, so this will be a situation to monitor closely.
