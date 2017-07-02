Giants' Hunter Strickland: Not used as closer Saturday
Strickland held the Pirates scoreless over 1.1 innings Saturday, walking three and striking out two in a 2-1 win.
After notching a one-out save Wednesday, it was Sam Dyson -- and not Strickland -- who got the traditional three-out save opportunity against Pittsburgh. It was surprising to hear that the club was quick to name Dyson and his 8.64 ERA interim closer over Strickland (2.45 ERA and 9.5 K/9), but Saturday's deployment makes the former the reliever to own for saves until Mark Melancon (elbow) returns from the disabled list.
