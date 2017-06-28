In a surprising move, Sam Dyson -- not Strickland -- was named the Giants' interim closer with Mark Melancon (elbow) being placed on the disabled list Wednesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Strickland did give up a run in one of his two appearances since returning from suspension, but still, manager Bruce Bochy's decision to roll with the struggling and less-tenured Dyson is a puzzling one to say the least. This may be a case where a decision was passed down from the higher-ups in an effort to boost the newly acquired reliever's trade value, but that is just speculation at this point. Those hurting for saves have to hang on to Strickland in the possible event that Dyson -- and his 8.10 ERA -- struggles in the role.