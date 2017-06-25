Strickland has completed his six-game suspension and is eligible to rejoin the Giants on Sunday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Strickland will take back his role as one of the Giants' primary late-inning relievers. The 28-year-old currently holds a 2.08 ERA on the year.

