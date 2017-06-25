Giants' Hunter Strickland: Returns from suspension
Strickland has completed his six-game suspension and is eligible to rejoin the Giants on Sunday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Strickland will take back his role as one of the Giants' primary late-inning relievers. The 28-year-old currently holds a 2.08 ERA on the year.
More News
-
Giants' Hunter Strickland: Will begin serving suspension Monday•
-
Giants' Hunter Strickland: Takes loss Thursday•
-
Giants' Hunter Strickland: Continues pitching as suspension looms•
-
Giants' Hunter Strickland: Appeals six-game suspension•
-
Giants' Hunter Strickland: Involved in brawl Monday•
-
Giants' Hunter Strickland: Spins two scoreless innings to collect win•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...