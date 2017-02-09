Strickland will compete with Derek Law for the setup role this spring, CSN Bay Area reports.

The 28-year-old Strickland proved that his 2015 season was not a fluke after posting a 3.10 ERA over 61 innings last year. He spent the majority of the season pitching in the seventh and eighth innings, and the same should be expected this year after the club signed closer Mark Melancon. Whoever manager Bruce Bochy settles on as his primary setup man will see a bump in value in leagues that count holds.