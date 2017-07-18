Conlon has reached an agreement with the Giants, Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports.
Colon became a free agent after failing to come to terms with the Orioles following the draft. The fourth-round pick has elected to forgo his commitment to Texas A&M, but his deal with the Giants is still pending until the right-hander passes a physical.
