Giants' Jae-Gyun Hwang: Another start Tuesday
Hwang will make his fourth start in five games Tuesday against the Tigers, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Hwang has been the beneficiary of a plethora of injuries in the San Francisco infield. Ryder Jones originally took over at third base when Eduardo Nunez went down with a hamstring injury, but Jones has been limited since getting hit in the hand with a pitch Saturday. Hwang has been productive at the plate in his brief opportunity, going 4-for-12 with a double, a home run and two RBI.
