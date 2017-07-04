Hwang will make his fourth start in five games Tuesday against the Tigers, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Hwang has been the beneficiary of a plethora of injuries in the San Francisco infield. Ryder Jones originally took over at third base when Eduardo Nunez went down with a hamstring injury, but Jones has been limited since getting hit in the hand with a pitch Saturday. Hwang has been productive at the plate in his brief opportunity, going 4-for-12 with a double, a home run and two RBI.