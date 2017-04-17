Giants' Jae-Gyun Hwang: Batting .268 in Triple-A
Hwang is batting .268 (11-for-41) with five RBI through his first 10 games with Triple-A Sacramento.
The international signee excelled in spring training, but the Giants wanted him to get some reps in the minors before considering a promotion to the big club. The 29-year-old isn't displaying the power he flashed both overseas and during spring training quite yet, as evidenced by his .390 slugging percentage early on. While third base is currently blocked by Eduardo Nunez, Hwang has seen two starts at first base and one in left field, indicating that the club is prepping him for a potential utility role. If he can handle himself defensively in the outfield, then the Giants may consider fast-tracking him to the majors to help alleviate a clear weakness in left field. Hwang is worth stashing in dynasty formats in the event he can replicate his Korean Baseball Organization performance into major-league success, but he won't be worth a pickup in standard formats until he has an everyday role under his belt.
