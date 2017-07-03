Giants' Jae-Gyun Hwang: Collects two hits in start Sunday
Hwang started at third and batted seventh Sunday, going 2-for-4 in a win over the Pirates.
The Korean import had been splitting time with Ryder Jones (hand) at third, but an injury to the latter opened the door for Hwang to get the start. He gains short-term, deep-league value until either Jones or Eduardo Nunez -- who is nearing a rehab assignment for his ailing hamstring -- return.
More News
-
Giants' Jae-Gyun Hwang: Moves back to bench Saturday•
-
Giants' Jae-Gyun Hwang: Homers, drives in two in ML debut•
-
Giants' Jae-Gyun Hwang: Joins Giants, starts Wednesday•
-
Giants' Jae-Gyun Hwang: Expects to join big club Wednesday•
-
Giants' Jae-Gyun Hwang: Plans to opt out of contract•
-
Giants' Jae-Gyun Hwang: Hitting well at Triple-A•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...