Hwang started at third and batted seventh Sunday, going 2-for-4 in a win over the Pirates.

The Korean import had been splitting time with Ryder Jones (hand) at third, but an injury to the latter opened the door for Hwang to get the start. He gains short-term, deep-league value until either Jones or Eduardo Nunez -- who is nearing a rehab assignment for his ailing hamstring -- return.