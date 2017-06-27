Giants' Jae-Gyun Hwang: Expects to join big club Wednesday
Hwang is expected to have his contract purchased by the Giants on Wednesday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Hwang, who was brought over from the Korea Baseball Organization in January, has been performing admirably with Triple-A Sacramento this season, slashing .287/.333/.476 with seven home runs and 44 RBI over 68 games. He'll have a chance to contribute immediately with fellow third basemen Eduardo Nunez (hamstring) and Conor Gillaspie (back) sidelined due to injuries, but his stay on the roster is likely a temporary one. Nonetheless, with the Giants searching for answers at the plate, Hwang may be able to establish himself as a viable option for a long-term promotion.
